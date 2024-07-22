Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $590.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.63) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.63), with a volume of 26192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.24).

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £193.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,552.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 546.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Further Reading

