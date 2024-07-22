Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,522.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 68.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 140.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

