Heroes of Mavia Price Hits $2.50 on Top Exchanges (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $78.92 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00003699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,524,303.867259 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.58901148 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $14,878,800.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

