Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,700 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,947 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

