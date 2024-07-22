Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 41,893.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 628,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. 4,081,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

