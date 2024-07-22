Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of MiMedx Group worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 250,812 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 476,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. Analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.