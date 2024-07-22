Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CEO Sells $294,237.36 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hologic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

