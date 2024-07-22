Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target Raised to $48.50

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Hovde Group from $45.00 to $48.50 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

