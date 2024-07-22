Hovde Group Boosts South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $36.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $513.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

