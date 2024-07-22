Hovde Group Boosts South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $36.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
South Plains Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $513.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
South Plains Financial Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than South Plains Financial
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.