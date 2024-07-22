Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. 13,370,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,448,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

