i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $26.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $780.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,334.33 and a beta of 1.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 337,576 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 306,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 146,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.