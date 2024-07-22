ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.73 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, ICON has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $167.07 million and $7.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,264,114 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ICON Coin Trading
