ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.73 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, ICON has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $167.07 million and $7.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,264,114 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,125,131.4312782 with 1,009,124,900.0182434 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16706355 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,041,000.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

