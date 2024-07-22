IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 198,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 318,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

