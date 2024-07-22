IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

