Insider Buying: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) President Purchases $620,500.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

