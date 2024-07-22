Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $704,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $319,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $18,845.52.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. 187,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 3.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BANF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

