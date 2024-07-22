Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $4,611,300.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.