Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. 11,277,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

