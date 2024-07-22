Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 60,864 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

