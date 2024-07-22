inSure DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $475,902.48 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $138.19 million and $475,902.48 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.31 or 1.00044356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00071877 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

