Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.
Inter Parfums Stock Performance
Shares of IPAR stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $130.08. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Parfums
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.