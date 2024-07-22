Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,841,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.30. 872,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

