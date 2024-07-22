International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.97 and last traded at $184.05. 621,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,393,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in International Business Machines by 278.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.