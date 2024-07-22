Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $495.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.72. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $456.81. The company has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

