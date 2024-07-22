Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 42,878 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $56.95.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $922.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.