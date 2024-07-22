Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 22nd (BIO, BYD, CAH, CALX, CELH, CMA, CSPI, EC, IPAR, MAT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 22nd:
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $192.00 target price on the stock.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $675.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.