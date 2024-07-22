iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of VXX opened at $11.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.
About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
