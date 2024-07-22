Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.08. 1,277,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

