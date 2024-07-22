Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after buying an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $169.71. 8,972,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $172.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.