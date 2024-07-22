Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 137 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.75. The stock had a trading volume of 452,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average of $206.58.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

