Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 238 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $243.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

