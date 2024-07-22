Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 249 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,387 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

