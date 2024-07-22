Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 580 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

