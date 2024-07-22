Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 73 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.55. The stock had a trading volume of 505,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,452. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $577.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.