iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ remained flat at $108.36 during trading hours on Monday. 7,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,701. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

