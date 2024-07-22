iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.95

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 63444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

