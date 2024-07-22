iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.95

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 63444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
