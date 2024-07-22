iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,609 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $40,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.88. 251,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,781. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $114.48.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

