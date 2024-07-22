iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.73

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.73 and last traded at $74.72, with a volume of 6772632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.98.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

