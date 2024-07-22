iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.37. 4,381,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $118.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

