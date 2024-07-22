iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $954,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $134.58. 9,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,574. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $137.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

