iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 797,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 807,667 shares.The stock last traded at $33.99 and had previously closed at $33.76.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
