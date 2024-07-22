iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 797,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 807,667 shares.The stock last traded at $33.99 and had previously closed at $33.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,087,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 112,351 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 189,531 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 465,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 323,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

