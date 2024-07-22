iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,757 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,985. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

