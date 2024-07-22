iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.76

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 94128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.