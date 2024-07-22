iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.76

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 94128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.