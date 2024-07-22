iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.47

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 1341733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

