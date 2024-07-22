iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195,651 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $21,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,986,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.76. 263,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,605. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $108.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

