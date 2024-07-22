iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $108.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.