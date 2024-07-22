iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.98

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.98 and last traded at $115.95, with a volume of 1853565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.29.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,246,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,850,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,173,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

