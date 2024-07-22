iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $123.04

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.04 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 17553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.23.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.