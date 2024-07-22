iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 3.12% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,191 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,539,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,000.

Shares of IAK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $88.87 and a 52-week high of $121.70.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

