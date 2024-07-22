Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$25.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.20.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.70. 869,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,757. The company has a market cap of C$23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

